﻿GenSan extends business permit renewal

The local government is extending its deadline for the renewal of business permits upon the request of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to help business owners affected by the pandemic.

Geraldine Zamora, head of Business Permit and Licensing Division Office (BPLDO), said Wednesday the city council has approved a resolution for the extension of the January 20 deadline for the renewal of business permits.

The extension based on the approved resolution from the city council has now been extended until Feb. 28, 2022 without surcharges and penalties.

“Mayor Ronnel Rivera had earlier requested the extension to the city council to help business owners in the city in their financial recovery,” Zamora said.

The city government decision was in reference to the DILG advisory on Dec. 24, 2021 that enjoins local government units nationwide to extend the payment of regular fees without surcharges or penalties and to provide other possible assistance for businesses in their respective areas.

To date, the BPLDO records showed that more than 7,000 businesses have renewed their business licenses in the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency