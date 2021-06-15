﻿GenSan doc advises early reporting of Covid-19 symptoms

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The city government advised the immediate reporting and consultation of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) symptoms for early diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Ryan Aplicador, deputy incident commander of the City Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases, issued the call on Tuesday as some residents are reportedly reluctant to report their symptoms due to fears of being diagnosed with the disease.

He stressed the importance of early detection to facilitate the proper management of patients and prevent them from further spreading the virus.

Those with symptoms like cough, colds, and fever should inform their rural health units (RHUs) as early as possible, he said.

“If you don’t do that and only report if you already have difficulty in breathing or in severe condition, the chance of better prognosis and recovery becomes lower,” Aplicador said in a radio interview.

He said they have treated a number of severe and critical patients that eventually survived but the key factor was the early consultation with the RHUs and other health facilities.

The city has recorded 148 Covid-related deaths since last year, the highest in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

As of Monday, GenSan still has 665 active cases out of the total confirmed 4,674, with 3,861 listed as recovered.

Aplicador, who is also the chief of the local government-run Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital, clarified that the city does not report infections without proper testing.

He said all confirmed cases were processed and screened at the city’s hospital’s molecular laboratory through reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction method.

They treat patients mainly based on their illnesses or condition unless they later test positive for the disease, he said.

“Just to be clear. Not all patients being brought to us are treated as Covid-19 and positive patients are also not automatically treated because of it. We carefully assess their situation for proper management,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency