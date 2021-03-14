﻿GenSan dads eye task force vs ‘rampant’ online selling of pork

The city council here is pushing for the creation of a special task force that will monitor the rampant and “unregulated” selling online of pork and other meat products.

City Councilor Joe Orlando Acharon, chair of the council’s committee on consumer welfare, said Friday they are currently working with the city’s executive department and other concerned agencies to set off the activation of a task force and the implementation of the necessary interventions.

He said the move is mainly aimed to protect the city’s thriving hog industry from the possible entry of the dreaded African swine fever (ASF), as well as local consumers from unscrupulous traders.

Citing their monitoring, he said traders of various meat products from the city have continued to thrive online and their activities are mainly unregulated.

Acharon said among the popular products are processed pork such as chorizo and tocino that come from unknown sources.

“This very risky since some of these products might have been sourced from areas with confirmed cases of ASF,” he said in an interview over radio station Brigada News FM.

City Mayor Ronnel Rivera issued an executive order (EO) in August last year that required local online sellers of processed meat and other related products to secure permits from the city government and other regulatory agencies.

Under the EO, online meat sellers are required to register with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Food and Drug Administration, as well as secure licenses as meat vendors from the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Division.

Violators will face a fine of PHP3,000 for the first offense and PHP5,000 for the succeeding offenses, and the confiscation of their illegal products.

Acharon said they are currently working on setting these measures into an ordinance to ensure its proper enforcement.

He said the registration requirement will cover all online meat sellers, regardless of the volume they are selling or the extent of their operations.

“It is important for us to properly monitor all of them, know where they source their product, and be able to track them down later on in case a problem comes up,” he said.

Acharon added the city can also generate additional income later from the registered or legitimate sellers or traders.

