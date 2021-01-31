﻿GenSan biz tax collection reaches P228.7-M

The city government has collected around PHP228.76 million in taxes and fees as of Friday in line with the continuing annual renewal and registration of business permits.

This, as a total of 9,804 businesses have so far renewed their business permits and registered their new ventures since Jan. 4 despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Rodilon Lacap, officer-in-charge of the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), said their records showed that some 9,211 of them already completed the process and issued with corresponding permits, 393 have yet to finalize their payments, and 1,781 are still pending and due for issuance before the end of the processing period on Sunday (Jan. 31).

He said some 9,604 of the applications were for existing businesses, 175 for new and 23 for additional ventures.

Based on the CTO’s comparative summary assessment and collection report, the number of permit applications for existing and new businesses this year has slightly dropped when compared to the 9,956 that applied in the same period last year.

This was also shown in the total collections for business taxes and fees as of Jan. 29 last year that reached some PHP243.5 million.

In terms of the assessment value, the total figures dropped from PHP422.78 million in 2020 to PHP322.56 million this year.

Geraldine Zamora, head of the business permits and licensing division, said they already expected the decrease in business permit registration and collection this year due to the impact of Covid-19.

But she said the total applications that they processed so far are much higher than their initial target of 7,000.

“We’re very happy with the results as it shows that most of our businesses are already starting to recover,” she said in a radio interview.

She was referring to the effects of the extended lockdowns in the city last year in line with the community quarantine measures by the local government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Citing their records, Zamora said some 347 businesses have signified that they can no longer continue with their operations and decided to just “retire.”

Source: Philippines News agency