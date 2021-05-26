﻿GCQ extended in Laoag City

LAOAG CITY – The local government here has extended its general community quarantine (GCQ) restrictions with stricter implementation of non-essential mass gatherings and leisure travel within the city.

Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon confirmed this on Tuesday following a report from the Department of Health (DOH) that the average daily attack rate of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has increased from 8.65 percent to 10.57 percent, which is considered high.

“In coordination with Governor Matthew Joseph Marcos Manotoc, we hereby extend the localized GCQ in Laoag City to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases,” he said in a statement.

Laoag was placed under GCQ from May 13 to 26 and shall remain this way until the ongoing local virus transmission is contained.

Under GCQ, most workplaces and public places can operate, provided they adhere to physical distancing protocols. Select facilities such as agricultural businesses, supermarkets, and utility providers, can operate on-site at full capacity. Public transport can also operate at a reduced capacity with health protocols such as maintaining physical distancing of one meter (3 feet) between passengers. Non-essential mass gatherings are banned, while religious congregations are allowed but with attendees occupying only up to 30 percent of the venue’s capacity.

Of the total 2,588 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ilocos Norte, this city continues to have the most number at 180 active cases to date.

Meanwhile, the city government continues to roll out its mass vaccination among barangay front-liners and senior citizens with the arrival of at least 1,300 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the largest allocation so far for Laoag City from the national government.

Keon appealed to residents to bear with the slow vaccination program as it is trying its best to acquire more vaccines for everyone’s protection.

Once reluctant to receive the Covid-19 jabs, many residents have changed their minds with more people lining up at the vaccination sites.

The increase in trust in the vaccines may have been attributed to the personal experiences of friends and acquaintances who have tried the vaccines and experienced no severe adverse effects

Source: Philippines News Agency