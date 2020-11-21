﻿Gatchalian turns over 2K sacks of rice to Isabela

Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian on Saturday led the formal turn-over of 2,000 sacks of rice worth PHP4 million from the Valenzuela City government to residents of Tuguegarao, Aparri, Enrile, Solana, Amulung in Cagayan and Cabagan, Ilagan, and Tumauini in Isabela.

The senator also gave his family’s separate donation of PHP1 million-worth of sacks of rice to the Cagayan provincial government, Tuguegarao City, and the municipality of Aparri.

The senator has noted that many teachers and students were heavily affected too by the floods.

“Schools and their facilities including modules were flooded. Their morale is very low since the pandemic. That is why I am pushing for the medical benefits for teachers,” he added.

Gatchalian, Senate Economic Affairs Committee vice-chairperson, said he visited to personally assess the damage left behind by deep floods that submerged Cagayan and Isabela provinces ahead of a Senate inquiry.

The entire system, the release of water from the dam to the catchment and river basin, should be studied very carefully not only in Cagayan but in other areas that were flooded at the height of Typhoon Ulysses, he added.

Meanwhile, in his social media post on Saturday, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the city government and its social welfare team have started to conduct relief operations in the municipalities of Aparri, Amulung, Solana, Enrile, and Tuguegarao in Cagayan Valley.

The team will also be heading to the typhoon-hit communities in Isabela province.

Apart from cash aid and family food packs, the city government also donated face masks, face shields, and slippers which will be distributed to the affected families.

The city government said the financial assistance will be covered by its Valenzuela local government’s general fund.

The city government has earlier donated PHP6 million worth of financial aid to typhoon victims in the Bicol Region through its the Valenzuela City (VC) Cares Plus program.

“Anchored on the city government of Valenzuela’s compassionate program—the VC Cares Plus, which does not only aim to look after the welfare of its constituents but also of its brothers and sisters in other municipalities and cities who are in need,” the city said.

The city government is also helping Marikina City with its disaster response operations and other restoration efforts.

Valenzuela also offered humanitarian assistance to Marikina residents as it installed a “mobile kitchen” to help feed families currently staying in the evacuation centers. (with reports by Lade Jean Kabagani/PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency