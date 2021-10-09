﻿Garcia seeks reelection as Cebu guv

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has officially filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for the top provincial post in next year’s polls.

During her COC filing on Friday, she said Cebu is the “best” province in the country as it remains number one in terms of assets and available funds.

“My message to the Cebuanos is actually this: We were, once again, No.1. We’re the best so don’t settle for just a ‘better Cebu’ because Cebu right now is the best. And ipadayon nato ang Sugbo pagkanumero uno (we will continue to sustain that),” Garcia said in a media interview.

“Two and a half years later, despite the horrendous challenge we deal, of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease), I am happy to say that Cebu is once again No. 1 in terms of total assets, total cash, and because we decided to balance public health with the economy,” she said.

Garcia will be running under the One Cebu Party and the ruling Partido Demokratikong Pilipino–Laban ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

The incumbent governor has yet to reveal her running mate.

Garcia will be facing former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano, who is running under the Durano family-led Bakud party and Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP).

Durano filed his COC on Thursday, with incumbent Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, who is also seeking reelection, as his running mate.

