﻿Gale warning suspends select barge trips in Negros Oriental

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) here on Friday suspended the operations of sea vessels with a gross tonnage (GT) of 250 and below plying the Negros Oriental route following a gale warning issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Lt. Jr. Grade Mark Anthony Tolentino, Negros Oriental Coast Guard Station commander, cited PAGASA’s gale warning issued at 5 a.m. that said strong to gale-force winds associated with the northeast monsoon will affect parts of the country in his notice addressed to mariners, ship owners, Philippine Ports Authority, and Maritime Industry Authority.

All sea vessels below the 250 GT were advised not to venture out to sea to avert incidents.

Maayo Shipping, Inc. barges weighing more than 250 GT continued their trips plying the Negros Oriental to Cebu and vice-versa trips.

Dante Uymatiao, proprietor and manager of Maayo Shipping, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA), that they canceled the Sibulan port, Negros Oriental to Liloan port, Cebu trips as the barges plying the route weigh only 249 GT.

However, their barge trips plying the Tampi Wharf in Amlan, Negros Oriental to the Bato port in Cebu continue to operate, he added.

“Since it is just a gale warning, the bigger vessels are allowed to sail, but when PAGASA hoists Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1, the voyage of all sea craft, regardless of size and weight, is suspended,” he said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Barge trips are expected to resume on Saturday, the first day of 2022, although the schedules are flexible and will depend on the number of passengers, Uymatiao added.

