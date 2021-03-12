﻿G stresses role of reliable connectivity amid calamities

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has expressed his support for proposed measures on legislative franchises, particularly in the field of telecommunication and information.

During the public hearing conducted jointly by the Senate committees on public services and ways and means on March 10, Go said the Constitution recognizes the role of communication and information in nation-building and that they play a crucial role in saving lives amid all the calamities that have stricken the country.

“Magmula sa sunog, bagyo, at kahit sa pandemyang ating kinakaharap ngayon, kailangan po na interconnected at well-informed ang mga Pilipino upang makapaghanda ng maayos at makaiwas sa anumang peligro (From fires, typhoons and even during the ongoing pandemic, Filipinos should be interconnected and well-informed to properly prepare and avoid any danger),” he said.

Among the measures discussed during the hearing was House of Representatives Bill 7332, which renewed the legislative franchise granted to the Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, now known as DITO Telecommunity Corp.

Go said franchise applicants, such as DITO, assist the government and the people through means of telecommunication since connectivity and access to information is of public importance during these trying times.

He commended the efforts and sincerity of DITO in improving connectivity in the Philippines.

“Despite the economic turmoil caused by Covid-19, DITO was recently able to fulfill its commitment to the government of providing Internet coverage to 37 percent of the Philippine population with a minimum average broadband speed of 27 MBPS,” Go said.

He said DITO is preparing for a full rollout, “making information dissemination in our country through telecommunication more efficient and stable.”

Through House Bill 7332, the extension of DITO’s franchise of 25 years will start after the expiration of its current one in 2023.

The new franchise mandates the company to “conform to the ethics of honest enterprise, operate its station/s in a satisfactory manner and comply with Republic Act No. 10639 that makes it mandatory for all telecommunications firms to grant free mobile disaster alerts to government agencies during natural and man-made calamities.”

On March 8, DITO Telecommunity has commenced its operations in selected cities and towns in the Central Visayas and Davao regions.

Meanwhile, Go reminded the respective managements of the legislative franchise applicants to fulfill their promises to the nation, especially since they are engaged in public service.

“Your franchise is not a right but a mere privilege that can be revoked once you violate your undertakings,” Go said. “Malaki po ang tiwala namin dito sa Senado at ng lahat ng mga Pilipino na makakatulong kayo sa tuloy-tuloy na pag-unlad ng ating bayan (We here in the Senate and all the Filipinos trust that you can help in nation’s progress).”

During the hearing, Go also reiterated his earlier support for broadcasting franchise applicants, such as the city government of Davao and other private entities like the Palawan Broadcasting Corp., Rolin Broadcasting Enterprises, Inc., and Baycomms Broadcasting Corp., for their dedication to public service.

“We thank the committee for its support to these measures,” he said.

On July 27, 2020, Go filed Senate Bill 1738, or the E-Governance Act of 2020, which seeks to mandate the government to establish an integrated, interconnected, and interoperable information and resource-sharing and communications network spanning the entirety of the national and local government, an internal records management information system, an information database, and digital portals for the delivery of public services.

“In an age where almost everything can be done online and through other digital platforms, the government must harness the power of information and communications technology to better serve its purpose and bring the government closer to the people,” Go earlier said.

Source: Philippines News Agency