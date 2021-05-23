﻿G eyes award for ‘brave’ PGH front-liners after fire incident

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said he will recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte the bestowal of recognition and honor to the front-liners of Philippine General Hospital (PGH) for their courage and heroism when a fire hit the hospital amid the Covid-19 pandemic last week.

“Dahil sa ipinamalas nilang tapang at malasakit sa kapwa, irerekomenda ko kay Pangulong Duterte na gawaran ng parangal ang medical front-liners bilang pagkilala sa kanilang kabayanihan (For showing bravery and compassion for others, I will recommend to President Duterte to award the medical front-liners as recognition of their heroism,” Go said in a news release on Sunday.

Go said he hopes that their bravery will serve as an example for all Filipinos whom he enjoined to face the crisis together with hope, compassion and understanding for one another.

“Nawa’y magsilbing halimbawa sila sa ating mga mamamayan upang ipagpatuloy ang ating bayanihan (I hope they will serve as an example for our people to continue our heroism),” Go said.

He said Filipinos should face the pandemic crisis with hope, love, and compassion for others, and as a united country.

Go commended the medical team of the PGH “for their unwavering services and sacrifices to help our country combat the ongoing pandemic.”

“I also salute the heroism of the personnel of the PGH, especially those who risked their lives to save their patients during the recent fire incident that hit the hospital,” he added.

A fire that originated in an operating room on the third floor of the PGH central block building broke out early Sunday morning.

There was no reported injury or casualty but the fire that reached the second alarm prompted the PGH medical staff and personnel to evacuate the affected patients, including those with Covid-19, to safer places. Newborn babies were transferred to Sta. Ana Hospital.

Go said there is a need to immediately rehabilitate the affected areas of the PGH, especially now that the country is facing a pandemic.

He earlier said he will seek additional funds if needed aside from the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the Department of Health for the immediate procurement of the medical equipment and rebuilding of structures destroyed by the fire incident.

On May 18, Duterte also ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to immediately repair the damaged portion of the hospital using the President’s Social Fund.

He also directed National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. and deputy chief implementer and testing czar Vince Dizon to assess the situation and damage inflicted by the fire.

Go said he is willing to assist in providing a higher budget for the hospital next year to build back what has been destroyed by the fire.

“Handa kaming tumugon agad sa karagdagang budget kung kakailanganin agad for next year, lalo na sa infrastructure na nasira. Ngayong taon na ito kung ano ang kailangang i-address agad ang mga equipment na kailangan handa tayong tumulong (We are ready to immediately respond for additional budget if needed next year, particularly the damaged infrastructure. This year, if there is a need for new equipment, we are ready to help),” Go said.

Meanwhile, he assured that the Malasakit Center in the PGH, launched in 2018, remains fully operational to provide government medical and financial assistance to poor and indigent patients.

There are currently 113 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency