﻿G distributes assistance to women of Cebu

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has distributed assistance to 300 women in this city to celebrate Women’s Month.

Through his office, Go provided meals, food packs, masks, face shields, and vitamins to the members of the “Giya Ayuda sa Babaeng Sugbuanon” Federation (GABAY) which is under the Cebu City Women and Family Affairs Commission.

The distribution activity which was held on Thursday at the Plaza Sugbu near the Cebu City Hall was conducted in batches to comply with necessary health protocols to avoid the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Minimum health standards were also in place throughout the activity, a statement from his office said.

Some beneficiaries received new pairs of shoes while one recipient was provided with a computer tablet for his child to use in blended learning set-up implemented by schools amid the pandemic.

Emilia Gabrillo, 55, member of GABAY, shared his sentiment after receiving the assistance, saying “Maraming salamat kay President (Rodrigo) Duterte at Senator Go na tinulungan kaming mga kababaihan nitong mga binigay niyo. Isa rin itong paraan sa pag-lift sa aming mga kababaihan (Thank you so much President Duterte and Senator Go for helping us, women. You’ve honored us, women, through this).”

The women beneficiaries also received separate financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) while their potentials were assessed for possible livelihood programs from the Department of Trade and Industry.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, meanwhile, validated beneficiaries eligible for their special training for employment program.

Go, in a video message, told beneficiaries suffering from medical conditions to seek assistance in the nearby Malasakit Centers located at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and St. Anthony Mother & Child Hospital in Cebu City; Talisay City District Hospital in Talisay City; Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital in Mactan Island; and Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City.

“Yang Malasakit Center ay para sa mga Pilipino, lalo na sa poor and indigent patients at wala ‘yang pinipili ang Malasakit Center. Inyo ‘yan, lapitan niyo lang ‘yan dahil para talaga ‘yan sa mga kapatid natin na nangangailangan ng tulong sa kanilang pagpapaospital (Malasakit Center is for the Filipinos, especially the poor and the indigents. It does not choose whom to help. You can seek its help, that is really for those who are in need of hospitalization assistance,” Go said.

The senator also explained the nature of Malasakit Center which is a one-stop-shop for medical assistance from DSWD, Department of Health, PhilHealth, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office that can be processed in one setting.

Go assured the women sector in this city not to worry about the health crisis as Covid-19 vaccines will soon be administered to poor and vulnerable sectors after the front-liners.

In February, he provided aid to hundreds of boxers in Cebu who lost their income due to the pandemic.

Go also helped more than a thousand fire victims in Barangay Bulacao in Cebu City.

This month, Go has also assisted more than 2,000 market vendors here.

Source: Source: Philippines News Agency