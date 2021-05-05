﻿G aids fire victims in Lapu-Lapu City

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Tuesday urged the victims of the April 27 fire in a village in the historical city of Lapu-Lapu to work together in responding to and recover from disasters amid trying times.

Go said in a statement his team went back to Lapu-Lapu last Saturday to distribute aid to the families affected by a fire incident on the same day that he delivered a speech during the Philippine quincentennial celebration of the Victory of Mactan.

The senator’s team provided meals, financial assistance, food packs, vitamins, masks, and face shields to a total of 18 families in Barangay Pajac.

The beneficiaries were divided into small batches which ensured that the necessary health and safety protocols were observed throughout the activity.

“Kami ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte, mga Bisaya rin kami. Idol namin si Lapu-Lapu bilang siya ang unang bayani ng bayang ito. Kaya pumunta ako diyan noong nakaraang araw para makipag-celebrate at mayroon ring ibinigay na Presidential Award si Presidente na ipinangalan niya na Lapu-Lapu Award. Ganyan ang bilib at respeto namin sa kanya (I and President Rodrigo Duterte are also Visayans. Lapu-Lapu is our idol as he stands to be the first hero in our country. I was here the other day to celebrate and the President created a Presidential Award naming as Lapu-Lapu Award. That’s how we believe and respect him),” Go said in a video message shown to the beneficiaries of the assistance.

He said victims of calamities can emulate Lapu-Lapu who worked together with the warriors in Mactan and do a “malasakit at bayanihan” (compassion and cooperation).

“Sama-sama natin labanan itong mga krisis ating hinaharap. Kung malalagpasan natin ito, tayo ang magiging hero sa panahong ‘to (Let’s work together to topple this crisis and poverty),” he said.

Some recipients received new pairs of shoes while others received bicycles.

The team also gave away computer tablets to help students cope with the blended learning setup implemented by schools because of the ongoing health threat.

Personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas handed out separate financial assistance as part of a holistic set of interventions by the national government to the fire victims.

The team will also work with the National Housing Authority in conducting assessments of beneficiaries for their possible housing assistance program.

The Department of Trade and Industry and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority committed to providing further aid to qualified beneficiaries from Pajac village.

Go also encouraged local leaders in Lapu-Lapu City to talk to their constituents about fire safety and how to help keep their families safe during such emergencies.

The senator reiterated his commitment to push for the passage of Senate Bill No. 204 which directs the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to implement a modernization program that will include the acquisition of modern fire equipment, hiring of more personnel, and the provision of specialized training programs for firefighters and fire volunteers.

