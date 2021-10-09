﻿Fully vaxxed people regardless of age can now travel: DOT

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Friday said fully vaccinated individuals regardless of age from Metro Manila are now allowed to travel on a point-to-point basis.

This, after the Inter-Agency Task Force amended Part 1 Section 3 of the guidelines for areas under alert level 4 to allow the following persons to travel in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ:

– Those below 18 years old;

– Fully vaccinated individuals over 65 years of age;

– Fully vaccinated individuals with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities, or other health risks; and

– Fully vaccinated pregnant women

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed this development, citing its significance in the revival of the country’s local tourism industry.

“Further easing of travel restrictions will allow more of our fully vaccinated individuals to enjoy interzonal travel, especially families who wish to travel together. Traveling is a way of bonding, and with all the precautions and protocols in place, we can still do it safely together. More importantly, this will encourage more Filipinos to secure their jabs as well,” she said.

“As restrictions are lifted, more tourism workers and stakeholders will get back the jobs and livelihoods they lost due to the pandemic,” she added.

The DOT will be releasing the guidelines for P2P travel to ensure that health and safety protocols are complied with.

Meanwhile, RT-PCR test requirements would depend on the protocols imposed by the destination.

Travelers from Metro Manila can avail of the subsidized PHP750 RT-PCR test from the Philippine Children’s Medical Center by visiting www.tpb.gov.ph/rtpcrphtravel-application should the local government unit require a negative test result.

Source: Philippines News Agency