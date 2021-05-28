﻿Fugitive widow of slain terror group leader nabbed in Sarangani

Joint intelligence operatives arrested on Thursday the fugitive widow of a slain local terrorist leader in an operation in a village in Kiamba town, Sarangani province.

Lt. Col. Narciso Langcauon, chief of the Regional Intelligence Unit-12, said Friday that suspect Marife Spadilla Maguid was nabbed in a raid around 5:50 a.m. at a house in Purok Tabuk Tual, Barangay Poblacion in Kiamba based on two standing warrants of arrest.

He said the suspect has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs under Section 11, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and possession of explosives under Section 1 of RA 9156 (Illegal Possession of Explosives).

“This is the result of a series of intelligence and surveillance operations,” Langcauon told reporters.

The warrants against Marife were issued on Dec. 4, 2017 by Judge Oscar Noel of the Regional Trial Court Branch 38 in Alabel town.

It stemmed from a raid on her house in Barangay Nalus, Kiamba on July 19, 2017 that resulted in the recovery of a rifle grenade, alleged bomb-making materials, and suspected shabu worth PHP100,000.

Langcauon said the suspect was the second wife of the late Mohammad Jaafar Sabiwang Maguid alias “Tokboy,” founder of the defunct Ansar al-Khilafa Philippines terror group that operated in Sarangani.

Maguid was killed in a midnight raid at the Angel Beach Resort in Barangay Kitagas, Kiamba on Jan. 5, 2017.

Citing intelligence reports, the police official said Marife is a known “member and supporter” of the Momoy Piang private armed group involved in the illegal drug trade and trafficking, as well as gun-for-hire activities in Maitum and Kiamba towns.

He said follow-up operations are ongoing against Marife’s cohorts and other members of the Momoy Piang group.

Source: Philippines News Agency