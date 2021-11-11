﻿Fugitive couple nabbed in Lanao del Sur

A couple wanted for various crimes were arrested in Lanao del Sur after several days of surveillance operations, a top police official here said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), identified the couple as Dimatingki Masbod, wanted for rape, and his wife Cayamona Diamla, who has pending charges for kidnapping and illegal detention.

Armed with an arrest warrant, Ugale said the police team, backed by government soldiers, implemented the order against the couple at their house in Masiu, Lanao del Sur at past 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 9 of the 12th Judicial Region in Marawi City issued the warrant against the couple with no bail recommended.

Also seized from the couple’s house were an M14 rifle, an Uzi submachine gun, two pistols, and assorted ammunition.

Ugale said the BARMM police is continuing its intensified crackdown on wanted persons and illegal firearms in the region in preparation for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the national and local elections next year.

