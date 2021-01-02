﻿Frontal system, amihan to bring cloudy skies, rains Saturday

MANILA – The tail-end of a frontal system and the northeast monsoon or ‘amihan’ will bring overcast skies and some rains on Saturday.

In its daily weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there will be cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, and Davao regions, as well as Northern Mindanao, brought by the tail-end of a frontal system – or the meeting of cold amihan winds and the warm easterlies.

The provinces of Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro, and the Kalayaan Islands will get cloudy skies with rains brought by the amihan.

Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera regions, as well as Aurora province, will experience cloudy skies with light rains brought by the amihan.

The same weather system will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

There will be strong winds in Luzon headed northeast, resulting in rough coastal waters.

Moderate to strong winds, headed east to northeast, will blow over the Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao, with moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds headed northeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 22°C to 29°C; Tagaytay City, 21°C to 26°C; Puerto Princesa City, at 25°C to 29°C; Tacloban City, 25°C to 29°C; Metro Davao, at 24°C to 29°C; and Zamboanga City, 24°C to 35°C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency