﻿Free virtual concert to feature Manila’s heritage, OPM artists

A multitude of cultural heritage sites in Manila will get the spotlight in an upcoming free virtual concert on December 13, featuring various OPM artists such as Ebe Dancel, Armi Millare, and IV of Spades’ Blaster Silonga.

“The Hinahanap-Hanap Kita Manila concert will give us the warmth of nostalgia just in time for the holidays. Get ready to sing along to hit songs of Hotdog — Annie Batungbakal, Bongga ka Day, Beh Buti Nga, Ikaw ang Miss Universe, and of course, Manila, which are just a few of the tracks that have contributed so much to the city’s colorful musical and cultural scene, all while visiting iconic Manila sites from the comforts of your home,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in an announcement.

The free concert will also be headlined by Bras Pas Pas Pas Pas with Raymund Marasigan, Yeng Constantino, Nicole Laurel Asensio, Bing Austria, Bea Lorenzo, Rubber Inc., and Gary Valenciano.

In their pre-recorded performances, the artists will showcase the capital’s popular sites, including the historic Manila City Hall, Luneta, Paco Park, Intramuros, Museo Pambata, National Planetarium, and Jones Bridge.

The free concert is a continuation of the long-running Concert at the Park and Paco Park Presents events of the National Parks and Development Committee (NPDC).

Poster courtesy of Nayong Pilipino Foundation

“In addition to promoting local travel and the live events industry, we want to offer inspiration to all Filipinos in these trying times,” Romulo-Puyat said.

Boyet Sison will host the event with the concert’s various legs creatively directed by Juno Oebanda, RA Rivera, Paolo Valenciano, Jason Tan, Alco Guerrero, and Quark Henares.

Poster courtesy of Nayong Pilipino Foundation

The concert is produced by Juno Oebanda, Dindin Araneta, and Jezreel Apelar with Department of Tourism (DOT) Culture & Arts of Manila Chief Charlie Duñgo and NPDC Executive Director Cecille Romero at the helm.

The concert will be available for streaming on the Facebook pages of the DOT, Tourism Promotions Board, Intramuros Administration, Nayong Pilipino and NPDC on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

Source: Philippines News agency