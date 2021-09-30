﻿Free technical training up for residents in Surigao Norte town

The local government unit (LGU) of Sison in Surigao del Norte province has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Surigao State College of Technology (SSCT) for the provision of free technical and vocational training for the town’s residents.

In a statement Wednesday, the LGU said the MOA was signed Tuesday between Mayor Karissa Fetalvero-Paronia and SSCT president, Gregorio Gamboa Jr.

“As stipulated in the MOA, residents in Sison town will have the chance to avail of free sets of training that will be provided by the SSCT,” the statement read.

The sets of training will include computer literacy, photo editing, AutoCAD, computer programming, electrical house wiring, electronics services, plumbing, and carpentry works.

The free training is part of the extension program of the state college that will directly benefit the residents who wish to acquire knowledge and skills and livelihood opportunities.

“The MOA also indicated technology transfer where the SSCT will help LGU Sison in the development and maintenance of new technological systems particularly the electronic basketball board, modern early warning system, hardware and software products designs, and infrastructure designs,” the LGU said.

Fetalvero-Paronia, in the same statement Wednesday, also urged residents in the municipality to grab the opportunities being offered by the SSCT.

She also thanked the SSCT for choosing the town as one of its partners.

Source: Philippines News Agency