﻿Free surgery of cleft lip, palate set in Zambo City

A four-day free operation for children born with cleft lip and cleft palate is set to be held here next week, the City Health Office (CHO) announced.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said in a statement Saturday the free operation for cleft lip and cleft palate will be from January 4 to 8 at the Labuan Public Hospital in Barangay Labuan.

“Doctors of Smile Train and Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital will visit Zamboanga City for a four-day operation of these patients (cleft lip and cleft palate),” Miravite said.

She said the activity will be in coordination with the city government, through the CHO, and the Department of Health-Zamboanga Peninsula (DOH-9).

She urged parents and guardians of children with cleft lip and cleft palate to register with their respective barangay health centers and the CHO.

She said they should take the opportunity of the life-changing operation that will bring smiles to their children with these conditions.

She added that the screening of patients will be held on January 4 at the Labuan Public Hospital.

The Smile Train and the Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital have been providing free repair surgery to many patients for the past several years.

Source: Philippines News Agency