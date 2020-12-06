﻿Free antigen test for Gensan-bound PAL passengers

Passengers of flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) bound for General Santos City may avail of free antigen testing beginning Monday (Dec. 7) until Dec. 17.

They can avail of the free testing by registering at bit.ly/PALHMIRegForm.

Then, they can go to the testing center at PAL Gate 3 in Andrews Avenue, Pasay City two to six hours before their flight.

PAL flies the Manila-Gensan-Manila routes every Monday and Thursday. The testing center is open on these days from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. Passengers may either walk-in or avail of the testing via drive-through.

Antigen test results may be released within 30 minutes, the carrier announced.

PAL said passengers may also opt to take a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test at their own expense, or take the antigen test at other accredited laboratories or facilities.

Earlier, low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific announced the provision of free antigen testing for Gensan-bound passengers from Dec. 3-14.

Candice Iyog, vice president for CEB’s Marketing and Customer Experience, said the carrier is working with its partner laboratory to make the test as affordable as possible after Dec. 14.

Meanwhile, the PNA tried to reach out to AirAsia Philippines to ask if it will also provide the antigen testing to passengers. There is no response yet as of this posting.

AirAsia Philippines launched the Manila-General Santos flight last October 28.

