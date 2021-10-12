﻿Frat war, politics ruled out in frat leader’s ambush

The Cebu City police has downplayed fraternity war and politics as motives behind the killing of a fraternity leader on Saturday.

Richard Buscaino, president of Alpha Kappa Rho (Akrho) Central Visayas chapter, was gunned down while driving his car along Tres de Abril St., Barangay Calamba here. He died instantly after sustaining four gunshot wounds on his body.

Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy chief for operation, said investigators have initially looked into personal motive behind the killing.

“The same incident in 2018 (has) involved the same vehicle. It happened in the same place and using the same vehicle when he was attacked then. This is a primary lead as of now,” Parilla told reporters here.

He said the incident could not be linked to the rivalry among the fraternities in Cebu, citing the statement from Buscano’s fraternity itself which said its members have been partnering with other fraternities in their socio-civic activities.

“It’s not politically motivated because he is not running for public office,” Parilla added.

Buscaino was a former village councilman of Calamba in this city.

The police took some footage of closed-circuit television cameras in the area which, Parilla said, could aid in the swift resolution of the case.

These could also reveal if the driver of the Toyota Fortuner who took a sudden stop ahead of Buscaino’s car had a hand in plotting his murder.

The police investigating the crime scene recovered six empty shells of a .45-caliber handgun from the site.

On Sunday, Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, ordered the CCPO to expedite the investigation into Buscaino’s killing.

He said part of the probe would be a background check and validation of the death threats he received before he was gunned down.

Parilla confirmed the threats received by the victim and his family but said they could not go into details while investigators are still in the process of collating evidence.

Source: Philippines News Agency