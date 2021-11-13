﻿FPIC Davao to launch food innovation product

The Food Processing Innovation Center (FPIC)-Davao is set to launch the spray-dried coconut powder called Bukolyte, an innovative product, on November 24.

“This innovative product is made from young coconut water and meat developed using spray-drying technology that converts liquid extracts into powder while preserving some of the important nutrients,” Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said in a taped report aired on Friday.

De la Peña said Bukolyte can be a healthy alternative to other fruit juices available in the market because it has no artificial flavor and preservatives.

He added it is easy to prepare by just adding the powder with water and serving according to taste.

De la Peña said Bukolyte is one of the food innovation products of FPIC-Davao, which serves as a one-stop food research and development facility where local food processors, students, faculty, and researchers can innovate and develop value-added food products to local agricultural and fishery resources.

Its launching at the SM City Davao is part of the DOST’s observance of the National Science and Technology (S&T) Week.

The National S&T Week is being observed annually, wherein forum and exhibits are among the activities.

This year’s celebration will be held online.

Source: Philippines News Agency