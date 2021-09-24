﻿Former RPA-ABB rebels in NegOcc receive more livelihood aid

Members of the Kapatiran para sa Progresong Panlipunan Inc. (Kapatiran) based in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental continue to receive more livelihood assistance from the government through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The beneficiaries are former rebels under the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Bongcayao Brigade (RPM-P/RPA-ABB) Tabara-Paduano Group (TPG), which assumed the name Kapatiran as part of its institutional transformation.

As of Wednesday, some 25 members and their families, living in the peace and development community (PDC) site in Sitio Mambinay, Barangay Locotan, have been identified to undergo the Shielded Metal Arc Welding National Certification I training set to start soon.

In a statement, TESDA-Western Visayas regional director Jerry Tizon assured the Kapatiran of continuing support by providing them with technical and other relevant skills.

“Our aim is to provide enhancement and capability training to create sustainable livelihood for the likes of you,” he said.

The training will be funded under the Special Training for Employment Program allocation of 6th District Rep. Genaro Alvarez Jr., wherein the participants will be trained for free, and will also be provided free competency assessment and entrepreneurship training, one-year accident insurance, internet allowance, health/personal protective equipment allowance, training support fund/allowance of PHP160 per day, and starter tool kits.

It was launched by the TESDA under the Poverty Reduction Livelihood and Employment Cluster of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) during an activity held on September 17 at the PDC site.

In the same event, the agency turned over a sugarcane juicer machine worth PHP500,000 to the Kapatiran as part of the package under the Sustainable and Resilient Livelihood Program implemented since last year.

Romelia Nuezca, acting provincial director of TESDA-Negros Occidental, said the equipment will be used for production of home-based natural muscovado to provide additional source of income.

Previously, the TESDA partnered with the Central Philippines State University, which served as the training provider, for the four sets of training for 25 Kapatiran members from November 2020 to January this year.

The skills training sessions included Organic Sugarcane Production, Organic Vegetable Production, Raising Organic Chicken, and Installation of Solar Irrigation System, all funded under the agency’s Training for Work Scholarship Program.

