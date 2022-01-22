﻿Former OP exec appointed to Court of Appeals

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Friday administered the oath of office to Jennifer Joy Ong, the latest appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte to the Court of Appeals.

Ong will take over the post of Associate Justice Maria Luisa Quijano-Padilla who retired in January 2020, “leaving behind a legacy of integrity in public service with a zero backlog of cases,” according to the Supreme Court (SC).

Ong’s appointment, dated May 20, 2021 and signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, was received by the SC on Friday.

Ong, who hails from Davao City, earned her law degrees from the Ateneo de Manila and Georgetown University Law Center in the United States.

She passed the Bar exam in 2004 and the New York State Bar in 2007.

She also served as Presidential Assistant 1 at the Office of the President and a director of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency