﻿Former NPA official surrenders in Aurora

A former supply officer and medic of the Komiteng Larangang Guerilla Sierra Madre (KLG-SM) of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the 91st Infantry (Sinagtala) Battalion (91IB) at its headquarters in Barangay Calabunanan here on Saturday.

The surrender coincided with the 52nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ (CPP), the political wing of the NPA.

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commander of 91IB, said alias “Ka Berong” voluntarily submitted himself to the 91IB through the joint efforts Aurora Police Provincial Office and other friendly forces and in collaboration with the Peace, Law Enforcement and Development (PLED) Support Team Cluster of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) of Aurora.

Ka Berong also yielded one .45-caliber pistol with one magazine containing eight rounds of live ammunition.

Rubio commended the surrenderer for his courage and eagerness in returning to the fold of law during the CPP anniversary.

“Welcome back to the mainstream society. You made the best decision in your life before this year ends. I am happy to commend you for coming back to the folds of law without fear and hesitation,” he said.

Rubio said Ka Berong’s surrender was a result of intensified joint military and police operations targeting the remnants of KLG Sierra Madre.

He called on the other members of the armed group to lay down their arms and start peaceful and meaningful lives together with loved ones especially this coming New Year.

The 91IB conducted custodial debriefing to the surrendered rebel for his enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) under which he is entitled to monetary benefits from the government.

