﻿Former NCAA MVP Sudan Daniel passes away

The Philippine basketball community was in shock on Saturday after Sudan Daniel suddenly passed away just nine days after turning 33.

Daniel suffered a major asthma attack while on vacation with fellow former San Beda players Anthony and David Semerad alongside their girlfriends, actresses Sam Pinto and Gwen Zamora, in Calatagan, Batangas.

The former foreign student-athlete of San Beda was still rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“This is unbelievable. [I] can’t believe this is happening. I will miss you my brother,” said fellow former Red Lion Michole Sorela, who was among the first to break the sad news on social media.

The six-foot-seven American center played for San Beda from 2009-2010, taking over the spot left by Sam Ekwe.

Daniel won the Rookie of the Year plum in 2009 and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the Defensive Player of the Year awards the following year.

He helped lead San Beda to the full sweep of the entire 2010 season, which remains as the most recent invincible run in the premier collegiate league.

Daniel would go on to capture the Finals MVP award.

“The whole Bedan community mourns the passing of our brother Sudan Daniel,” the university said in a statement.

“You are always loved and never forgotten,” added former teammate Bam-Bam Gamalinda.

After his graduation in 2012, he stayed in the Philippines for work, most recently as a hype man in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 alongside rapper Mike Swift.

“You will be missed, Superman (Daniel’s moniker)! Thank you for the memories!” The league said in a separate statement.

