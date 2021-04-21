﻿Foreign terrorist, 2 Abu Sayyaf killed in Sulu clash

A foreign terrorist and two Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits were killed in a clash with government forces in the province of Sulu, military officials said Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said the firefight broke out around 10:45 p.m. Friday in Barangay Igasan, Patikul, Sulu.

He said the clash ensued after the Army’s 4th Light Reaction Company chanced upon a group of ASG bandits under Mudzrimar “Mundi” Sawadjaan while conducting focused military operations in the area.

The 10-minute firefight resulted in the death of a foreign terrorist and two ASG bandits. The rest of the ASG bandits scampered in different directions, Vinluan said.

He identified the foreign terrorist as a certain Yusop, an Egyptian, and one of the five remaining foreign terrorists–all Egyptians–monitored in Sulu.

“He is the stepson of Abduramil, an Egyptian national who was neutralized by the military in Indanan, Sulu last November 2019, and son of Reda Mohammad Mahmud, alias Sitti Aiza, an Egyptian national who perpetrated a suicide bombing attack at the KM 3 (Kilometer 3) Detachment still in Indanan on September 2019,” Vinluan said.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, 11th Infantry Division commander, said Mahmud failed in her bombing mission in September 2019 after she died in a shootout with government troops in Barangay Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu.

Vinluan identified the two slain ASG bandits as Abu Khattab Jundullah and a certain Akram.

Gonzales said Jundullah was one of the trained bombmakers while Akram is one of the trusted of Sawadjaan, who was behind the twin suicide bombings in Jolo in August last year, as well as the Jolo Cathedral bombing in January 2019.

Jundullah is the brother of late Midi Alih, one of the seven ASG bandits killed in a clash with government troops in November last year in Sulare Island, Parang, Sulu.

Source: Philippines News Agency