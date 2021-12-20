﻿Foreign gov’ts ready to aid ‘Odette’-hit areas

The United Kingdom, China, Canada, and the European Union (EU) have expressed their readiness to assist the country following the devastation left by Typhoon Odette in several provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao.

UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils said Friday night their embassy is closely monitoring the situation and “stands ready to assist.”

“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with all those affected by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines and we extend our deepest condolences in particular to those who have lost loved ones,” she said.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said Beijing is also willing to offer assistance to help the affected families stay afloat “in the spirit of Bayanihan.”

“Saddened to learn that Typhoon Odette has devastated and caused severe damages to families in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. We stand in solidarity with all affected Filipino families in facing this challenge,” he said.

Canadian Ambassador Peter MacArthur said his embassy is in contact with its Philippine partners.

“Canada stands with those affected by Typhoon Odette. We are in contact with our Philippines partners and are ready to assist. Conveying our sympathies to those injured and who may have lost family members, homes, and livelihoods,” he said in a tweet.

The EU Delegation in Manila, meanwhile, extended its condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The EU stands in solidarity with the government and Filipinos affected by ‘Odette’, especially the Visayas and Mindanao. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased,” it said.

“EU ECHO (European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations) is monitoring the situation. As in the past, we stand ready to assist,” it added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that “Odette” has decelerated while moving west-northwestward towards the Kalayaan Islands as of 2 a.m. on December 18.

Severe damage across the Visayas region and several provinces in Mindanao have been reported following the typhoon’s onslaught.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) December 17 situation report, a total of 11,859 families or 41,434 individuals were affected by the typhoon in 249 barangays in the regions of Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa, meanwhile, lauded the “brave first responders” of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery operations in the area.

The Irish Embassy in Manila also sent its thoughts to the affected families.

“The Embassy of Ireland has been shocked by the level of devastation to date caused by Typhoon Odette. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families of those who tragically lost their lives, and with all the people affected by this disaster,” it said.

Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson likewise extended his condolences to those impacted by “Odette”.

“In partnership with the Philippine Red Cross, we have released pre-positioned emergency supplies, and are continuing to work with the Philippines on further options to help,” he said Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency