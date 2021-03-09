﻿For a change, San Juan serves ‘kasambahay’ sector

In recognition of their hard work and sacrifices, the local government of San Juan is providing services for the city’s household helpers.

Drivers, security guards, and other essential helpers can go to the one-stop-shop processing lanes for Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Social Security System, and Pag-IBIG Fund transactions, Commission on Election registration, as well as applications for Postal identification cards and police clearance, until March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 3rd floor of V-Mall in Greenhills.

“We want to take care of those people who help us in our households by providing them these benefits,” Mayor Francis Zamora wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The Kasambahay Week initiative also encourages the helpers to sign up for the city’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, apply for the San Juan Medical Center health card, and seek hospital, medical, educational, burial, and financial assistance.

The city government assured health protocols to combat the Covid-19 pandemic will be observed throughout the five-day program.

Source: Philippines News Agency