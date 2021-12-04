﻿Follow vax card policy to avoid sanctions, biz owners told

Mayor Michael Rama on Friday warned of sanctions or even closure against establishments here that fail to ask customers to present their vaccination cards.

In a press briefing, Rama said the city is serious in its effort to achieve the desired population protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) through the massive inoculation activities down to the barangays, in continuation of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” massive vaccination drive originally scheduled from November 29 to December 1.

“We have issued the other day the directive that would pave the way in opening further our economy but let us remind ourselves that no let up. I have received reports that some establishments failed to check and require the presentation of vaccination cards before entry,” Rama said.

When asked about the penalty, the mayor clarified he did not put in his directive the corresponding penalty in case of violations to the “no vaccine, no entry” policy, saying that he wanted the business community to do its share in the effort to recover the economy.

Rama said he will meet the officials of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Cebu to seek their help in implementing the rule that every establishment must ask its customers to present their vaccination card as a requirement for entry.

Rama tasked the new Cebu City public information officer, Cerwin Eviota to organize a consultative meeting with the editors of newspapers, radio, and television stations as well as officials of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas.

By engaging the media, he said the city’s information drive about its effort to surpass the 70 percent population protection could be achieved in a shorter span of time.

Rama said the city government has decided to extend Duterte’s National Vaccination Days from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, seeing the potential of the activities to entice residents who have not and who do not want to get jabbed against Covid-19.

On Wednesday night, Rama signed a directive ordering the business entities and government offices to welcome only those who have received the full dose of the vaccine.

“Be warned. Be serious about following our directive or face closure. We will not take this (directive) lightly,” Rama said.

Source: Philippines News Agency