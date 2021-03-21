﻿Follow safety protocols, SC reminds media

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday reiterated its health protocol requirements for journalists who will cover the resumption of the oral arguments on Republic Act No. 11479 (Anti-Terrorism Act) on March 23.

The SC said in a statement that it will require persons physically attending the oral arguments to submit either a rapid antigen or a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction negative test results taken within 72 hours before the oral arguments to enter the premises.

“Non-compliance would mean you would be refused entry inside the SC, no exceptions,” the SC statement read.

Test results should be emailed to scphlpio@gmail.com on or before 11 a.m. on March 23 for the SC Medical Services as well as the security division to validate the documents.

“Wearing appropriate masks (surgical face mask, N95, KN95) and face shields (clear, non-tinted) and practicing social distancing are a must inside the SC,” the court reiterated.

