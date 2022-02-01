﻿Follow pandemic campaign rules, poll bets told

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, is reminding candidates for the May elections and their supporters to abide by the campaign rules set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as supported by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“It will be an unprecedented campaign season so we hope that the candidates will set an example to the public of how they should obey our campaign guidelines,” he added in a statement Thursday night.

Comelec Resolution No.10732 issued in November last year institutionalizes the new normal in conducting physical campaigns, rallies, meetings, and other related activities based on the alert level being implemented in a certain area.

Minimum public health standards will be observed as prescribed by the Department of Health.

The prohibited acts under the in-person activities include entering private dwelling for house-to-house campaigning even with the owner’s permission, crowding, handshaking or other forms of physical contact, taking selfies or photographs, that require proximity among people, and distributing food and drinks. The same goes for bigger campaign events.

“Our police personnel shall exercise vigilance in monitoring election-related activities while maintaining our being apolitical,” Carlos said.

The PNP also asked the public to help in reporting violations of the campaign provisions.

The campaign period will begin on February 8 for national candidates and on March 25 for local candidates.

Source: Philippines News Agency