﻿Floods displace thousands in 3 Samar provinces

Widespread flooding has displaced thousands of residents in three Samar provinces on Tuesday as non-stop rains caused rivers and streams to rise quickly.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) reported on Tuesday that 8,676 families or 17,076 individuals have been affected by floods in the towns of Sulat, Taft, Dolores, Arteche, Maslog, and Oras in Eastern Samar; and Matuguinao in Samar province.

At least 418 families or 1,647 persons have been preemptively evacuated in Catubig, Catarman, Las Navas, and San Roque in Northern Samar; and Arteche and Can-avid in Eastern Samar.

“Local governments have been alerted and we have been regularly monitoring the situation since we expect rains on most days this week due to frontal system,” said Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Regional Director Lord Byron Torrecarion, RDRRMC Eastern Visayas chairperson, in a phone interview Tuesday.

In a progress report sent to the Philippine News Agency, the RDRRMC reported flooding in Gandara and Matuguinao in Samar; two villages in Catarman, a community in Catubig, nine villages in Allen, and three areas in Capul town in Northern Samar.

In Eastern Samar, flooding has affected nine communities in the town of Taft; 32 villages in Dolores; eight areas in Maslog; seven villages in Can-avid; 24 villages in Oras; two communities each in Sulat and San Julian; and one area each in the towns of Arteche and Jipapad.

Flooding and landslide have rendered some roads and bridges in Eastern Visayas impassable as of Tuesday morning as heavy rains took a heavy toll on the region’s infrastructure.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that raging floodwaters washed out the Panalian Bridge detour in Silago, Southern Leyte. Workers built the detour structure after the permanent bridge collapsed last month due to a tropical depression.

In Canlinga village, Dagami, Leyte, the sudden rise of a nearby river has closed the highway since Monday.

The DPWH said there are several incidents of rockfall and landslides that closed major highways on Sunday and Monday, but these road networks are now passable after clearing operations.

In its advisory Tuesday, the state weather bureau reported the rains are induced by LPA estimated at 170 kilometers southeast of General Santos City, the tail-end of the frontal system affecting the Visayas, and northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

