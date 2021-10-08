﻿Flooding still threatens E. Visayas, southern Luzon

The risk for flooding and rain-induced landslides still threatens Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) and southern Luzon even if tropical depression (TD) Lannie already left the country after affecting these and other areas nationwide.

A low-pressure area (LPA) east of the Visayas may develop into a TD which will be locally named “Maring” with rainfall that can set off such hazards there, noted Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Richard Orendain on Thursday.

“Eastern Visayas and southern Luzon are generally still saturated due to ‘Lannie’ rain so the risk for flooding and landslides there is high and additional rainfall from ‘Maring’ will further raise the possibility for occurrence of these dangerous events,” he said.

Low-lying and poorly drained locations are the most at risk for flooding as saturated soil can hardly absorb water, he noted.

Saturated slopes are also more prone to rain-induced landslides.

Orendain said Eastern Visayas and southern Luzon waterways that “Lannie” affected will unlikely overflow while “Maring” is not yet around.

“The waterways’ water level is subsiding already as those areas are not experiencing much rainfall at present,” he said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren said the LPA looming over waters east of the Visayas is not yet affecting the country.

The LPA may become stronger and develop into “Maring” either Friday (Oct. 8) or Saturday (Oct. 9) while in the Eastern Visayas-southern Luzon area, she noted.

“Cloudiness and scattered rain showers from ‘Maring’ are possible in Eastern Visayas and southern Luzon,” she said.

“Even scattered rainfall can affect Eastern Visayas and southern Luzon due to extent of saturation in these areas,” Orendain said.

He said “Lannie” has almost fully saturated the northeastern portion of Eastern Visayas’ Samar Island.

“Some Eastern Visayan areas are 65 percent to 85 percent saturated,” he added.

The eastern portion of southern Luzon’s Quezon province is 90 percent to 100 percent saturated while there is 85 percent to 90 percent saturation in Camarines Norte, he continued.

“There are also patches of saturation in other southern Luzon areas,” he said.

Clauren said from the Eastern Visayas-southern Luzon area, “Maring” may head towards northern Luzon.

“Maring” may begin affecting northern Luzon next week, she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency