﻿Flooding, landslides likely in Aurora due to easterlies

Residents of Aurora province should brace for possible flooding and landslides due to rains caused by the easterlies, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

This, as the province’s soil may already be saturated due to previous rains, said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Rosalie Pagulayan, in an interview.

“There’s big chance for flooding in Aurora,” she said.

Pagulayan noted that saturated soil can hardly further absorb water, thus, increasing the chance of flooding.

She also said such soil is soft already so this can easily dislodge during rainfall, resulting in landslides.

PAGASA reminded people, particularly those living near mountain slopes in Aurora, to remain alert about possible rain-induced landslides in their areas.

On Tuesday (Dec. 8), PAGASA forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in the province.

“A number of the expected thunderstorms can be severe enough to bring rain that may cause some waterways in Aurora to overflow and flood nearby communities,” she said.

Rivers and tributaries at risk for overflowing include Casiguran, Aguang, and Lower Umiray, PAGASA said.

It added that people living near Aurora’s waterways must prepare for possible flooding in their areas.

