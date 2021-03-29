﻿Fllow vax priority line, Cebu mayor tells fellow officials

Mayor Edgardo Labella reiterated the call for local officials to strictly follow the prioritization framework of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has issued a show cause order to Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña, asking him to explain why he should not be sanctioned for receiving the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine on March 23 even if he is not a medical front-liner.

“In light of reports that non-medical front-liners, including fellow mayors, have jumped the prioritization line and got vaccinated for Covid-19 before their turn, I join the Department of Health (DOH) and Cebu City and the National Task Force Against Covid-19 in the call to follow our approved prioritization framework,” Labella said on Friday via social media.

Peña said being the head of the Covid-19 task force in Minglanilla, he is considered a front-liner. He said he received the vaccine after all their HCWs were inoculated.

“The order of priority needs to be followed so we will continue to receive the free provision of vaccines to our country,” Labella said in Cebuano.

Labella, a senior citizen, even pointed out that he is willing to wait for his turn to get inoculated.

However, he urged the DOH to set a timeline for the vaccination of those on the priority list and not wait for those deemed a priority but do not want to get vaccinated.

“We will ask the DOH to expedite the process,” he said.

DOH-7 (Central Visayas) has cut down its list of healthcare workers (HCWs) who are eligible for inoculation.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist and Covid-19 regional spokesperson, said the region has 117,973 HCWs who are on the A1 priority list.

“We first listed 89,017 priority front-liners in Central Visayas, limited only to those who are working in levels 1 to 3 hospitals. Now we include free-standing clinics, laboratories, BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology) personnel, infirmaries, temporary treatment facilities and isolation centers. April na sila (They are included) in the list of A1 priority,” Loreche said in a briefing at the Visayas Vaccination Operations Centers on Friday.

DOH-7 data showed that 51,635 HCWs in the region have been inoculated with CoronaVac and AstraZeneca jabs.

To date, the region is 58 percent complete in the vaccination rollout for A1 members, Loreche added.

From the A1 priority list, the A1.1 beneficiaries are those working in Covid-19 referral hospitals, A1.2 are HCWs in private hospitals and A1.3 are those assigned in isolation and quarantine facilities.

The HCWs who are in working in hospitals without Covid-19 patients are listed under A1.4 and those who are in government-owned primary care bed facilities are listed under A1.5.

Those in A1.6 are HCWs in standalone facilities and clinics and A1.7-priority are medical workers in closed institutions and settings like nursing homes, orphanages and detention centers

