﻿Flipino comic artists urged to join Japan manga contest

Dreaming of creating the next big manga hit?

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs opens the submission for the 15th Japan International Manga Awards.

The Japanese Embassy in Manila invites Filipino manga artists to submit their entries and win a trip to Japan for approximately 10 days for the awarding ceremony (for Gold and Silver Awards) in 2022.

Founded in 2007, the Japan International Manga Award aims to expand international exchange and mutual understanding through the manga culture. Its Gold Award will be given to the best manga work, the Silver Award for three excellent works, and the Bronze Award for other eleven works.

Winning artists will also have an opportunity to exchange ideas with Japanese mangakas, visit publishing companies, and travel to local sites during their visit depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Eligible manga works need to be composed of more than 16 pages. Both published and unpublished works are eligible to apply, excluding the ones that won the past Japan International Manga Awards.

Entries must also be produced within the past three years (2018-2021) from the date of application and only one work may be accepted per comic artist. In case of multiple entries, only the first entry will be accepted.

Entries and the filled-up application form can be submitted in three ways:

– Hard copies (two copies)

– PDF format via email

– Both hard copy (1 copy) and PDF format

Hard copies must be sent via a courier addressed to:

15th Japan International Manga Awards

Japan Information and Culture Center

Embassy of Japan in the Philippines

2627 Roxas Blvd., Pasay City

For PDF files, entries must be sent to jicc-mnl@ma.mofa.go.jp with the subject: 15th Japan International Manga Awards. The Embassy reminds that its email attachment limit is only at 10MB and that the applicant must follow up with them if they fail to receive an acknowledgment email for the entry.

For detailed guidelines and to download the application form, interested story writers or comic artists are urged to visit the 15th Japan International Manga Awards page at https://www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp/index_e.html

The deadline for submission will be on July 8, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency