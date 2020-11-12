﻿Flight ops resume at NAIA

Flight operations resumed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 8 a.m. on Thursday, after authorities announced suspending flight operations from Wednesday midnight until 6 a.m. Thursday due to the threat of Typhoon Ulysses in Metro Manila.

“We were open at 8 a.m. International flights already started check-in. PAL (Philippine Airlines) domestic has only one flight today, which is bound for Cebu later at 4 p.m.,” Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Public Affairs Department’s officer-in-charge Consuelo Bungag told the Philippine News Agency.

She added that stranded passengers on Wednesday night are those whose flights are scheduled for Thursday. “Some have already checked-in while others are waiting for their flight counters to open,” she said.

On Wednesday, MIAA announced the temporary suspension of flight operations due to the weather bureau’s forecast that “Ulysses” will greatly affect Metro Manila around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Strong winds will endanger flight movements, the MIAA said.

Prior to the announcement, MIAA said preemptive measures were implemented, such as inspection of billboard sites within the airport complex, pruning of trees at parking lots, inspection of runways and taxiways. Aerobridges were also tied down to prevent damage.

Some airlines, such as PAL and AirAsia Philippines made announcements prior to the temporary suspension of flight operations at NAIA. PAL, for instance, canceled 17 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and announced these on Tuesday night.

AirAsia Philippines on Wednesday have rescheduled a number of its flights to Thursday.

According to MIAA, AirAsia has transferred some of its planes out of Manila, while PAL and Cebu Pacific employed ballasting of their fleet to ensure stability while on ground.

Source: Philippines News Agency