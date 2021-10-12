﻿Five-cornered fight for Siquijor House post

Five aspirants will slug it out for Siquijor province’s lone district seat in the House of Representatives come next year’s elections.

Provincial election supervisor, lawyer Jerome Brillantes, in an interview on Monday, said the five are incumbent Governor Zaldy Villa (PDP-Laban/Partidong Siquijor); Orlando Fua, Jr. (Aksyon Demokratiko); Armin Demetillo (PROMDI); Joy Lopes de Andrade (Independent); and Guido Ganhinhin (Independent).

They filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) on separate dates last week, he said.

Brillantes said two of the five congressional aspirants have a complete ticket in the coming elections.

Under Villa’s line up are his son, incumbent House Rep. Jake Vincent Villa for governor; Mei Ling Quezon-Brown, vice governor; Erson Digal, Brylle Deeiah Tumarong, Leonardo Lingcay, Jr., for the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of the first district; and Dindo Tumala, Noel Monte, and Meynard Asok for the 2nd district.

Meanwhile, Fua’s team includes incumbent Larena town mayor Dean Villa for governor; Edwin Yu, vice governor; Dindo Larot, Evelyn Tumarong, and Arturo Pacatang, 1st district SP; and Edwin Quiñano, Orville Fua, and Jom Masillones, for the 2nd district SP.

Brillantes said they are now preparing the certified list of candidates which will be brought to Manila on Tuesday for submission to the Comelec central office.

He also said the COC filing in Siquijor from October 1-8 was peaceful with no reported untoward or violent incident.

