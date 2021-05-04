﻿fishermen yield P1.4-M shabu in Zambo anti-drug op

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Undercover policemen arrested Saturday three fishermen of Basilan province and seized some PHP1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation here, a top police official said.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the suspects as Sattar Jamil Alam, 50; Alshimar Jamil Sahali, 25; and Makin Jamil Bahara, 48.

Alam and Sahali are from the town of Lantawan, Basilan, while Bahara is from Maluso municipality of the same province.

Ylagan said the three fishermen were arrested in a buy-bust by the Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO) Station 10 operatives around 11:10 a.m. in Barangay Manicahan.

Seized from the suspects were some 205 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP1.4 million, and other pieces of evidence.

The police is now looking into the suspects’ drug supplier, Ylagan said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency