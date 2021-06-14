﻿Fisheries sector reports increased yield despite restrictions

The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) continued to monitor a significant increase in regional ports fish unloading volume.

On Monday, the PFDA said the Lucena Fish Port Complex (LFPC) recorded a 35.18-percent increase in its weekly unloading volume from June 4 to 10.

LFPC’s total unloaded volume translated to 371.03 metric tons for its consumers in Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Bicol Region, and Metro Manila.

Data showed galunggong (mackerel scad) had the highest availability of supply at 70.64 MT, followed by bangus (milkfish) with 60.25MT, shrimp at 32.26 MT, tulingan (mackerel tuna) with 31.32 MT, and freshwater fish tilapia with 28.08 MT.

LFPC committed on 24-hour operations to preserve the positive trend of unloaded fish supply.

Meanwhile, the PFDA-Zamboanga Fish Port Complex (ZFPC) aims to keep its high unloading streak even if it is under the more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine until Tuesday.

PFDA-ZFPC recorded 218.68 MT of fish for the last period, a three-fold increase in its weekly unloading volume since mid-May.

Matangbaka (big-eye scad) recorded the highest unloading volume at 43.25 MT.

Source: Philippines News Agency