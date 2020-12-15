﻿Fisherfolk get fish landing project in Surigao Sur town

The local government unit (LGU) of Carrascal in Surigao del Sur has turned over the newly completed fish landing project for the fisherfolk in the area.

The project, constructed in the coastal village of Doyos, was handed over Monday afternoon by Carrascal town mayor Vicente Hotchkiss Pimentel III to the town’s three fisherfolk groups–the Doyos Eastern Coast Fishermen Association (DECFA), the Doyos Fishermen Association (DOFA), and the United Fishermen Association (UFA).

“More than 600 fishermen from the seven coastal barangays here in our town will directly benefit from this fish landing project,” Carrascal Municipal Agriculture Officer Japhet Sugian told Philippine News Agency Tuesday.

Sugian said the locally-funded project cost PHP4.2 million to build.

In a statement, Mayor Pimentel said the project aims to improve the fishermen’s income in Carrascal.

“The community fish landing is one of the priority projects of LGU Carrascal for this year. Despite the pandemic, the local government has prioritized this project that would aid in regulating prices of marine products in the municipality,” Pimentel said.

The management of the fish landing will be under the supervision of the LGU, but the enterprising activities, such as the buying of fish, will be handled by the organizations.

“We will be conducting a management training for the leaders and members of the three fisherfolk organizations for them to effectively manage the enterprising activity at the fish landing,” Sugian said.

