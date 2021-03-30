﻿First Philec to launch ‘super green’ transformer this year

First Philec, Inc., the largest manufacturer of high efficiency distribution transformers in Southeast Asia, will be launching this year a transformer model fully made of recyclable and biodegradable materials.

First Philec, a unit of First Philippine Holdings Corp., will be manufacturing the ‘super green’ transformers in its facility in Batangas.

“The new First Philec transformer model will not only allow our customers to reduce their carbon footprint, but it will offer the highest efficiency in its class and extended product life and use. These advantages will also help our customers save on their electricity expenses,” First Philec president Ariel Ong said in a statement Monday.

Ong said all the metallic parts of the new transformer model will be recyclable while the non-metallic parts will be biodegradable and recyclable.

“The new transformer model will use an insulating coolant from natural ester, which is a vegetable-based and non-polluting oil product from renewably sourced and sustainably grown crop seeds. Any accidental release of the transformer’s non-metallic parts poses no risk to the environment due to its full biodegradability,” he said.

Transformers are used to adjust voltage levels, ensuring the safety and efficiency of power systems.

“The launch of this new transformer model will represent our company’s humble contribution to the new mission of FPH and all its subsidiaries. It is our own small way of helping the world turn into a greener place to live in,” Ong said.

First Philec is a pioneer transformer manufacturer in the region.

To date, it has installed 250,000 transformers in the country alone.

“In our country, up to 9 percent of generated electricity goes to waste due to system losses. Each percentage point of these losses translates to over PHP6 billion in industry losses every year,” First Philec customer development head Luis Trinidad said.

Trinidad said Philec transformers use amorphous core, a magnetic material, to address technical losses due to inefficient transformers.

He added distribution utilities (DUs) should utilize energy efficient transformers to reduce systems losses that are passed on to the consumers.

“The use of amorphous core, as well as natural ester and other environment-friendly materials in making the transformer, will reduce distribution losses and improve distribution efficiency to create savings. So our green transformer is good not only for the environment but also for the bottomline of the DUs and their own customers,” Trinidad said.

Source: Philippines News Agency