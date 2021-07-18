﻿First aid training marks National CPR Day

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) celebrated the National CPR Day on Saturday, together with the Department of Health, Department of Education, and the Philippine Heart Association, via an online webinar with more than 500 participants.

As of Sunday, the Facebook live coverage of the event has been viewed 64,000 times.

PRC delivered informative videos that include how to make a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) mannequin so training can be done even at home, CPR by children, and a message from PRC chair and chief executive officer, Senator Richard Gordon.

“I saw with great pride young people aged 9 to 12 doing CPR and doing first aid. CPR is necessary for the Philippine Red Cross to live up to its promise of being the premier humanitarian organization, not only in the Philippines but also in Asia,” Gordon said.

Gordon said it is important to be knowledgeable in CPR that could save lives.

CPR combines mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and cardiac compressions to deliver oxygen and artificial circulation to an unresponsive person while waiting for medical help.

National CPR Day is celebrated every July 17 based on Republic Act No. 10871, otherwise known as the Samboy Lim Law that was enacted on July 17, 2016.

The law was authored by coach Yeng Guiao, a former Pampanga congressman, in honor of the basketball great who lost consciousness while warming up during an exhibition game with his fellow retired players at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig in November 2014.

It was reported that no one among the players or staff performed CPR on Lim, who slipped into a coma but recovered two months later.

To date, the 59-year-old Lim is unable to walk and talk.

Source: Philippines News Agency