﻿Fireworks-related injuries 59% lower than 5-year average

Fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs) for 2021 rose to 167, higher than in 2020 but lower than the five-year average, a health official reported on Monday.

In an online media forum, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported that there are 14 additional FWRIs as of 6 a.m. Monday, pushing the tally to 167.

“This report is a bit higher compared to 2020, which only reported 120 cases but 59 percent lower than the five-year average of 403 cases during the same time period,” Vergeire said.

The DOH data showed that 65 percent of the FWRIs were recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Region 1 (Ilocos Region) at 25 percent and Region 6 (Western Visayas) at 23 percent.

A total of 120 cases or 75 percent of the 167 involved are males aged 2 to 74 years old.

Seventeen cases or 10 percent suffered blast or burn injuries requiring amputation, 110 or 66 percent had blast or burn injuries not requiring amputation, 44 or 26 percent had eye injuries, and four or 2 percent sustained multiple types of injuries.

Meantime, 75 or 45 percent of the cases were active users of fireworks, 99 or 54 percent had the injury at home, 74 or 44 percent on the streets, and one case in a basketball court.

Nineteen cases or 11 percent were suspected of being intoxicated with liquor.

There were no reports yet of fireworks ingestion, stray bullet injury or death.

The DOH noted that 50 or 82 percent out of the 61 sentinel hospitals have submitted an injury or zero case report before the cut-off time.

“We would like to thank our partner local government units, our centers for health development and hospitals in successfully managing and implementing our Iwas Paputok campaign for this year 2021,” Vergeire said.

Source: Philippines News Agency