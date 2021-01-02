﻿Firecracker-related injuries in Soccsksargen rise to 14

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The recorded injuries in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) due to the holiday revelry have increased to 14 but no cases of fireworks or firecracker ingestion and deaths were monitored in the area.

Arjohn Gangoso, health education, and promotion officer of the Department of Health 12, said on Saturday the figure was based on the reports submitted to the department by rural health units and hospitals in the region from December 21 until 6 p.m. of January 1.

Gangoso said the reported injuries so far decreased by 55 percent compared with the 31 cases monitored in the same period last year.

There were no injury cases that required amputation and they have not monitored any death or confinement due to stray bullets, he said.

“All the victims were given proper treatment and considered stable as of the moment,” Gangoso told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a phone interview.

He said six of the cases were recorded in South Cotabato, four in Sultan Kudarat, two in this city, and one each in Sarangani and North Cotabato.

The youngest victim was a four-year-old child and the oldest a 31-year-old, with most of the incidents occurring at home.

Four of them or 28 percent sustained eye injuries while six others or 43 percent had burns but mostly moderate cases, Gangoso said.

Eight of the injuries were caused by “kwitis” or sky rocket, two by homemade cannon made of polyvinyl chloride or PVC pipe known as “boga,” and one each by “pla-pla”, sparkler, fountain, and an unspecified device.

He said they would continue with their monitoring until January 5 through their online national electronic injury surveillance system. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency