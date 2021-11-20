﻿Firearms robbery suspect killed in police op

A heavily armed robbery suspect was killed during a law enforcement operation when he resisted arrest and traded shots with authorities here, police said Friday.

Lt. Col. Rolly Oranza, Midsayap town police chief, identified the victim as Salvador Viloria Jr., a 24-year-old primary suspect in a robbery where the victims were two police officers.

“He was the primary suspect who took on Thursday the service rifles of two police officers,” Oranza said of Viloria who was a friend of the policemen.

He did not name the police officers but said they knew Viloria.

At about 11 a.m. on Thursday, police officers, backed by soldiers of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion, were to serve an arrest warrant against Viloria in Purok 6, Barangay Bual Sur where he was reportedly last seen.

Viloria hid in a semi-concrete house in the middle of a rice field in the village.

Oranza said residents became suspicious of Viloria who went to their place carrying two rifles and a bandolier for bullets when he was neither a soldier nor a police officer.

“He was jobless. He just showed up here and hid in that house,” said a villager who requested anonymity.

Oranza said residents have alerted the police through social media about the presence of a heavily armed man in the village.

“We posted his image on Facebook and got immediate tips on his whereabouts,” he added.

Two soldiers and a police officer were injured when Viloria fired at the approaching law enforcers.

Source: Philippines News Agency