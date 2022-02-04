﻿Fire victims in Davao City get relief assistance

Some 45 families and boarders affected by a fire incident in Barangay 76-A Bucana, here on Wednesday received cash and non-cash assistance from the Office of First District Representative Paolo Duterte.

A statement said aside from cash, the 45 families – that included 26 house owners, six renters, eight sharers, and five boarders – also received a 10-kilo pack of rice, cooking pots, plates, and glasses, whistling kettle, and other utensils. Duterte’s office did not say how much each family got.

In a report obtained from the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), the fire gutted down 24 houses and partially damaged two houses, leaving 40 families and five borders, or 149 individuals, homeless on January 15.

The fire started at around 9:20 a.m. and was controlled around 10:49 a.m.

The lawmaker’s office said the support is part of the government’s efforts to ease the plight of the families affected by the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency