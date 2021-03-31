﻿Fire leaves 60 families homeless in Dagupan City

A fire broke out at a residential area in Sitio Arellano-Bani, Barangay Pantal here on Tuesday noon, leaving at least 60 families homeless.

In an interview, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office information officer Maj. Arturo Melchor II said the fire razed some 50 houses that were mostly made of light materials.

Firemen declared a fire out around 3 p.m.

“Personnel of Dagupan City Police Station after receiving a report of a fire immediately coordinated to the city’s Bureau of Fire Protection, which responded together with Panda Volunteer Fire Volunteer, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Public Order and Safety Office,” he said.

Melchor said based on the reports, the fire reached the fourth alarm.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze and the total cost of damage brought by the fire.

Meanwhile, Mayor Marc Brian Lim said the families who lost their home will temporarily stay at a school near their area.

Source: Philippines News Agency