﻿Fire incidence in Pangasinan down by 45%

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Pangasinan provincial office has recorded 47 fire incidents from Jan. 1 to March 10 this year, 45 percent lower than the 85 incidents in the same period last year.

BFP Pangasinan provincial fire director Supt. Georgian Pascua attributed the decrease to the lockdown due to the pandemic.

“People are in their houses hence, possible fire incidents are prevented,” he said during the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkasters ng Pilipinas Pangasinan chapter forum on Wednesday.

Pascua said the BFP also pushed for fire safety campaigns amid the pandemic through different platforms, including social media.

He said most of the cases this year are open flame fires, including grass fires and residential or structural fires.

“Residential fires were mostly caused by faulty electrical wirings and appliances,” he added.

Pascua reminded the public to refrain from “octopus” connection, or the use of extension wire beyond its capacity as this may cause a fire.

He said overheated appliances, such as electric fans and cellular phone chargers, are mostly one of the causes of residential fires.

The BFP, he added, continuously implements its Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan program encouraging communities to become fire safety advocates.

“We give them training on how to respond to fires in their communities so when emergencies occur, they themselves know what to do. It was put on hold last year due to the pandemic,” Pascua said.

He said the 48 towns and cities of Pangasinan now all have their own fire stations for better response in case of fire in their areas.

Meanwhile, in line with the Fire Prevention Month celebration, the BFP is urging the business owners to create a fire brigade in their respective establishments through the Kaisa program.

Pascua also invited the public to join the Apoy at Linti filmmaking contest featuring the life and learning of fire victims.

The grand prize is PHP100,000, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency